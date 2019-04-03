|
|
Shirley McDonald
Little Falls - Shirley (nee Cusack), 76, of Little Falls, passed away on April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. McDonald (1992). Loving mother of son, Jay, and daughter, Kelly McDonald. Dearest sister of Sharon Beaulieu. She is predeceased by her brothers Robert and Bertrand Cusack.
Born in Paterson, Shirley grew up in West Paterson. She lived most of her life in Totowa before moving to Little Falls eight years ago. Shirley worked as a data processor for the accounts payable department for Spiral Binding located in Totowa. She was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure's Church in Paterson.
The family will receive their friends on Thursday, April 4 from 6-9 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5 at 10 AM at St. Bonaventure's Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Please meet directly at church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa Boro. www.gaitamh.com