Services
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
174 Ramsey St.
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley McDonald

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley McDonald Obituary
Shirley McDonald

Little Falls - Shirley (nee Cusack), 76, of Little Falls, passed away on April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. McDonald (1992). Loving mother of son, Jay, and daughter, Kelly McDonald. Dearest sister of Sharon Beaulieu. She is predeceased by her brothers Robert and Bertrand Cusack.

Born in Paterson, Shirley grew up in West Paterson. She lived most of her life in Totowa before moving to Little Falls eight years ago. Shirley worked as a data processor for the accounts payable department for Spiral Binding located in Totowa. She was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure's Church in Paterson.

The family will receive their friends on Thursday, April 4 from 6-9 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5 at 10 AM at St. Bonaventure's Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Please meet directly at church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa Boro. www.gaitamh.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now