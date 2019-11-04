Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Old Tappan - Shirley Peters (nee Deutsch) aged 84, a Paramus resident for more than 50 years, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Shirley was born in the Bronx on June 17, 1935 to Celia and Isidor and was the youngest of four. She was married to Bernie Peters (formerly known as Bernie Pitofsky) until his untimely death in 1976.

In addition to Bernie, Shirley is pre-deceased by her siblings, Ethel, Arthur and Benjamin. She is survived by her daughters Madelynn (Neil) of Old Tappan and Helaine (Ken) of New Milford and son Jonathan of North Haledon. She is also survived by her grandsons, Jeffrey and Scott and nephews Michael and Peter.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus) at 11:30 AM, followed by burial at Cedar Park Cemetery (Paramus).
