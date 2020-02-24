Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Shirley (Pusey) Rubano


1923 - 2020
Shirley (Pusey) Rubano Obituary
Shirley (Pusey) Rubano

Clifton, - Shirley (Pusey) Rubano, 96, of Clifton, passed away on February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Rubano. Loving mother of Bruce Rubano & his wife Elaine of Clifton and Chris Rubano & his wife Linda of North Lavallette. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Casey, Marnie & Jeff; and four great-grandchildren.

Shirley lived most of her life in Clifton before moving to Howell. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. However, her greatest pleasure was being with family and friends at her beach house.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Hebron Cemetery Montclair. Visiting Saturday 8-10 AM. www.marroccos.com
