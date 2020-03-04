|
Shirley Tanilli
Wayne - TANILLI, Shirley (nee Waaland) - 90, of Wayne, passed away on March 4, 2020. Born in Findlay, Ohio she has lived in Whiting, NJ and Ridgewood before moving to Wayne 3 years ago. She is predeceased by her loving husband Victor, in 2016.
Devoted mother of Janet Nechkash and her husband Daniel of Minnesota, Gina Reggio and her husband Robert, of Oakland, and is predeceased by her son and daughter, Debbie Thompson and Danny Tanilli.
Loving grandmother of Nicole, Joseph, Nithiya, and Amala.
Shirley was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Joan, Nora, Bill, Jim, and Pete.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 5-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Services Saturday at 9:00 am at the funeral home.
Entombment Whiting Memorial Park and Mausolum, 600 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Shirley's memory to the , 50 Williams St. NW STE 400 Atlanta, GA 30303-1032.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.