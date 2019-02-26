Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
King Solomon Cemetery
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Terris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Terris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Terris Obituary
Shirley Terris

Clifton - Shirley (Kaflowitz) Terris, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, then residing in Fair Lawn and Clifton, she was the beloved wife of the late Seymour Terris. She will be missed and remembered by daughters Diane Azpiazu and husband Jim, Jackie Gwinn and husband Ron, Sandy Dran and husband Dennis; grandchildren Tom and Eryca Azpiazu, Rebecca and David Gwinn, Elizabeth Dran and husband Anthony Rego, Megan Dran; and great granddaughter Baileigh.

Shirley worked in retail for many years at Alexanders Department Store in Paramus. She will be remembered as one who loved to laugh, play mahjong and socialize.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2:30 PM at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Daughters of Miriam, 155 Hazel Street, Clifton, NJ 07011. Funeral Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now