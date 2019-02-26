|
Shirley Terris
Clifton - Shirley (Kaflowitz) Terris, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, then residing in Fair Lawn and Clifton, she was the beloved wife of the late Seymour Terris. She will be missed and remembered by daughters Diane Azpiazu and husband Jim, Jackie Gwinn and husband Ron, Sandy Dran and husband Dennis; grandchildren Tom and Eryca Azpiazu, Rebecca and David Gwinn, Elizabeth Dran and husband Anthony Rego, Megan Dran; and great granddaughter Baileigh.
Shirley worked in retail for many years at Alexanders Department Store in Paramus. She will be remembered as one who loved to laugh, play mahjong and socialize.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2:30 PM at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Daughters of Miriam, 155 Hazel Street, Clifton, NJ 07011. Funeral Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.