Chen, Shu-Mei, 84, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 10, 2019. She is survived by her brothers, T.F. Wang and H.K. (Keith) Wang, daughter Natasha, family members and friends. She was preceded by her husband James S. Chen.
Shu-Mei was born in Taiwan, she was the second child of eight, immigrating with her family to Kobe Japan and then to the U.S.A. to pursue higher education. She attended Queens College in North Carolina and completed her education at New York University. Her accomplishments in the field of pharmaceutical research are still in use today. Shu-Mei attended the Fashion Institute of Technology "for fun" studying window design and fashion, prior to opening a Japanese style boutique in Fort Lee, NJ. Her next career, after the death of her husband, was a return to the pharmaceutical industry, this time in sales, achieving top honors in her company. In retirement, she pursued her passion for the arts, both as a painter and as a docent at the Edward Hopper House in Nyack, NY.
Shu-Mei enjoyed spending her leisure time attending the ballet, theatre, traveling-- visiting all of the great museums of the world but most of all spending time with friends and family sharing good food and conversation.
Please join the family in a celebration of her life on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Hunt-Stellato-Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in her honor to the Edward Hopper House, 82 N Broadway, Nyack NY 10960. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.