Sidney Katz
Delray Beach, FL - Sidney Katz of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Clifton, NJ, passed away on May 23, 2019 in hospice in Delray Beach, FL. He was 94. He was born in the Bronx, NY and graduated in 1943 from James Monroe High School, Bronx, NY. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served from August 1943 to October 1945, completing 30 missions as a Tech Sergeant in the Eighth Air Force, 467th Bomb Group as a waist gunner and then radar counter-measure operator as part of a B-24 crew.
Following his honorable discharge from the military, he pursued a career as a sales manager for a nation-wide retail shoe chain for a few years, and then went into the fashion industry in the New York City garment center for over 45 years. He was President of Popular and Premier Shoulder Pad Companies, New York, NY until his retirement in 1994.
He served as Men's Club President and then Vice-President at the Clifton Jewish Center, Clifton, NJ. He was an active member of the Clifton-Passaic chapter of the Jewish War Veterans, and was a theatre group volunteer with the Passaic County mental health services. After moving to Delray Beach, FL in 2009, he was active in community theatre, and was on the Board of Directors of the Florida Eighth Air Force Historical Society. He volunteered as a lecturer on WW II at local vintage plane air shows and in high schools in the Delray Beach / Boca Raton area, and was featured in a 2016 documentary about Jewish airmen, "Bagels Over Berlin".
Sidney Katz is survived by three children, Naomi Glugeth (Roger) of Cedar Grove, NJ, Susan Schwartz (Jack) of West Orange, NJ, and Adam Katz (Yvonne Metcalfe) of Arlington, VA, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice (Twersky) Katz, and by his grandson, Evan Glugeth.
Services were held on May 26 at the Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton, NJ, and he was laid to rest at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton, with military honors.
Donations in Sidney Katz's memory may be made to:
Trustbridge Hospice Foundation
(Formerly Hospice of Palm Beach/Broward County Foundation & Hospice by the Sea Foundation)
5300 East Avenue
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/memorial-giving/
or
The 467th Bomb Group Association
c/o Valerie Corvino, Treasurer
242 Molly Drive
McMurray, PA 15317