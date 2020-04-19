|
|
Sidney Pruzansky
Passaic - Sidney Pruzansky, age 99, passed away Monday, April 13th, 2020 as a result of COVID-19. He was the son of Harry and Celia Pruzansky.
Sid won the Herald News Golden Gloves Boxing Championship in his early 20's. During WWII, Sid enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific. Upon his return home, he joined his father's plumbing business, Pruzansky Plumbing. Sid was the oldest licensed Master Plumber in the country. He was a lifelong resident of Passaic.
Surviving are his 3 sons, Joel (Carol), David (Judy) and Stewart (Hermyne). Also 2 nieces, Lisa Cohen and Myrna Egert. He also leaves behind 12 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren and many more nieces and nephews.
Sid was predeceased by his beloved wife Pearl and his youngest son Leonard, also his sisters Mildred Rose, Annie Schwartz, Ruth Syll and brother Bernard Pruzansky.
Sid was respected and loved by his family, friends and all those who knew him.
Donations can be made in Sidney's name to VA NJ Health Services, 385 Tremont Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018, ATTN: Voluntary Services, Thelma Miller, 973-676-1387; email [email protected]