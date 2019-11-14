|
Sierra Flaker
Prospect Park - Sierra Rose Flaker, 27, of Prospect Park, NJ passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and lived in Haledon, NJ before moving to Prospect Park. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of Alfred Cantilina. Loving mother of Skyler Wolfe Cantilina. Devoted daughter of Timothy Flaker and the late Linda Flaker. Dear sister of Andrew Flaker. Cherished daughter-in-law of Nidia Cano. Loving niece of Patty and Bruce Matthews, Danny Goobic, Kathy and Anthony Perrotta, Marijean Flaker, Jeff Flaker and the late Scott Flaker. She is also survived by many cousins. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 2-6 PM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Funeral Service on Sunday at 6 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service at Laurel Grove Cemetery on Monday at 10 AM. The family requests donations to pay for funeral expenses. Please go to www.delozito.com to donate.