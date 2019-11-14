Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sierra Flaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sierra Flaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sierra Flaker Obituary
Sierra Flaker

Prospect Park - Sierra Rose Flaker, 27, of Prospect Park, NJ passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and lived in Haledon, NJ before moving to Prospect Park. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of Alfred Cantilina. Loving mother of Skyler Wolfe Cantilina. Devoted daughter of Timothy Flaker and the late Linda Flaker. Dear sister of Andrew Flaker. Cherished daughter-in-law of Nidia Cano. Loving niece of Patty and Bruce Matthews, Danny Goobic, Kathy and Anthony Perrotta, Marijean Flaker, Jeff Flaker and the late Scott Flaker. She is also survived by many cousins. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 2-6 PM at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Funeral Service on Sunday at 6 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service at Laurel Grove Cemetery on Monday at 10 AM. The family requests donations to pay for funeral expenses. Please go to www.delozito.com to donate.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sierra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -