Sigrid "Cyd" Frances McElhaney
Huntsville - Sigrid "Cyd" Frances McElhaney, 80, of Huntsville; died Friday, August 23, 2019, at home. She was born Tuesday, June 6, 1939, in Union City, New Jersey; to Helmuth and Margaret Muelken Eulner.
Cyd was active in the Rainbow Girls; one of the founding members of the HeadStart program in Madison County; and was 2nd Den Mother of the Madison County Cub Scouts and Webelos.
Cyd was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws, Ray & Mabel McElhaney; the father of her children, Kenneth McElhaney; and one brother-in-law, Hank Gundersen. She raised and loved her two children, Scott McElhaney and Arden McElhaney, who survive her; as well as her much loved daughter-in-law, Ellen McElhaney; much loved son-in-law, Mark Piccione; one loving, big sister, Karen Gundersen; three nieces, Elyssa, Amy and Shari; two nephews Kyle and Bret; six great nieces and nephews; one loving sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Charles Bohannan; and great friends, Marybelle Wilson, Pat Grubbs, and Amanda Lawson.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cyd's name may be made to Paws and Claws Pet Shelter, Box 364, Huntsville AR 72740. Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.