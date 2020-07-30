1/1
Silva Zadourian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silva Zadourian

Fort Lee - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Silva Zadourian on July 28th, with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, good friend and grandmother.

Silva was preceded in death by her husband, Aram Zadourian. She is survived by her daughter - Aline (Levon Kassabian) and son Ara Zadourian and cherished grandchildren Armen and Alex Kassabian and Patille Zadourian.

Due to COVID 19, a private funeral service will take place at St. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Ridgefield New Jersey on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Armenian Prelacy—Youth Education, 138 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016 or to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 461 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ 07657.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral service
St. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William G Basralian Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved