Silva Zadourian



Fort Lee - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Silva Zadourian on July 28th, with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, good friend and grandmother.



Silva was preceded in death by her husband, Aram Zadourian. She is survived by her daughter - Aline (Levon Kassabian) and son Ara Zadourian and cherished grandchildren Armen and Alex Kassabian and Patille Zadourian.



Due to COVID 19, a private funeral service will take place at St. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Ridgefield New Jersey on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Armenian Prelacy—Youth Education, 138 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016 or to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 461 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ 07657.









