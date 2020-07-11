Silvana (Facchin) Zampese
Belvidere - Zampese, Silvana (Facchin), 82 of Belvidere formerly of Clifton, passed away on July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Zampese. Loving mother to Bobby Zampese of Hackettstown. Devoted grandmother to Trevor Zampese. Sister to Roberta Bernardo, Bruno Facchin, Mary Menella & Sergio Facchin.
Silvana was born in Sequals, Italy and came Canada before moving to the United States in 1954 settling in Clifton. She was a former parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Clifton and a member of The Healthy Bones in Belvidere. She was a Payroll Administrator for Peugeot Motors in Lyndhurst for 14 years
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery - Visiting Monday 4- 8 PM. In Lieu of flowers contributions to the American Cancer Society
