Silvana (Facchin) Zampese
Silvana (Facchin) Zampese

Belvidere - Zampese, Silvana (Facchin), 82 of Belvidere formerly of Clifton, passed away on July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of John F. Zampese. Loving mother to Bobby Zampese of Hackettstown. Devoted grandmother to Trevor Zampese. Sister to Roberta Bernardo, Bruno Facchin, Mary Menella & Sergio Facchin.

Silvana was born in Sequals, Italy and came Canada before moving to the United States in 1954 settling in Clifton. She was a former parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Clifton and a member of The Healthy Bones in Belvidere. She was a Payroll Administrator for Peugeot Motors in Lyndhurst for 14 years

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery - Visiting Monday 4- 8 PM. In Lieu of flowers contributions to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
JUL
14
Funeral
09:15 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
