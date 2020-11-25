Silvio Perri
Maywood - 83, of Maywood, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Although retired for many years, Silvio was an avid golfer and bowler, and a long-time active member of the American Legion Post 142. Silvio served in the Army National Guard, stationed in New Jersey. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Maywood and the Maywood Golden Age Group.
Husband of 58 years to the late Betty (nee Schiesswohl) Perri, whom he cherished. Silvio and Betty first met at an ice cream store when Silvio was only 13. Beloved father of the late Gina Perri and the late Dawn Barron. Devoted grandfather of Daniel Morse.
Silvio's friends and family will be received today, Friday, from 4pm-7pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at the funeral home, at 7pm. Interment on Saturday, 9am at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Silvio's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Maywood, 401 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607. To leave an online condolence or for more information, please visit vanderplaat.com