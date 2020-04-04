|
Silvio Zapata
Silvio Zapata, 81, of Dumont, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. He was the dearly loved husband to the late beloved Mariela Zapata (2012)
Born in Medellin, Columbia, Silvio immigrated to the United States in 1967, settling in Dumont in 1979. Silvio worked as a specialized fabricator for Plastinetics and Emco Industrial Plastics for many years.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted sons; Jorge and his wife Linda, and Silvio Zapata. A great joy in Silvio's life were his cherished grandchildren; Silvio III, Gavin, Tyler, Ivan, Stella and Scarlett.
A funeral mass in celebration of Silvio's life will be announced in the future based on current events due to the COVID 19 virus. Silvio will be entombed at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee NJ next to the love of his life Mariela.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Silvio's name to Operation Smile, 6435 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23509.