Simeon "Sam" Hodorovych
Clifton - Hodorovych, Simeon "Sam", 100 of Clifton, passed away on March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jen Hodorovych, who passed away in 1989. Loving father to the late John Hodorovych, who passed away in 1990, William Hodorovych and Edward Hodorovych. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Simeon was a lifelong resident of Clifton. He was a retired Carpenter and was a member of the Boys Scouts of America, he was the last ranger for Camp Aheka in Towaco and was also a member of Ser-Vis-Plus. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II.
The Family will receive their relatives and friends at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Wednesday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Interment at Crest Haven Memorial Park to follow.
