Or Copy this URL to Share

Simone D. Lempert



Elmwood Park - Lempert Simone D., 88, of Elmwood Park, NJ formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Lempert. Devoted mother of Stuart, Cheryl, and Michele. Loving grandmother to Aaron, Martin and Joshua. Private funeral services were held at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store