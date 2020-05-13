Simone D. Lempert
Simone D. Lempert

Elmwood Park - Lempert Simone D., 88, of Elmwood Park, NJ formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Lempert. Devoted mother of Stuart, Cheryl, and Michele. Loving grandmother to Aaron, Martin and Joshua. Private funeral services were held at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
