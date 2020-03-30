|
Simone Evans
Harrington Park - Simone Evans (nee Filiatrault), 95, formerly of Harrington Park and Westwood, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Simone was predeceased by her husbands, Philippe Sirois and William Evans, her sister Jeanne Gauthier, her son Mario Sirois, and son-in-law Mark Randall. She is survived by her children, Claude Sirois and wife Barbara, Jocelyne Glielmi and husband Carmine, Jr., Michele Randall and Norman Sears, as well as her daughter-in-law Josephine Sirois and longtime family friend Kathy Hill. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Besides being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Simone worked for SMA Fathers in Tenafly for 13 years. She loved to crochet, loved animals and enjoyed music, arts and crafts.
Due to the current health restrictions, the funeral will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Those who wish may make a donation in Simone's memory to .
