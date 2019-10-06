Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Simone "Sam" J. Santoro

Easton - Simone "Sam" J. Santoro, age 76, of Easton, PA passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Cliffside Park and Paramus, NJ before moving to Pennsylvania 16 years ago. He was a former member of the Men's Club of Cliffside Park. A food critic at heart, Sam was never idle.

Prior to retiring, he was a sales associate with Sun Chemical. Previously he worked in the printing industry as a print room foreman for many years.

Loving and devoted father of Nanette Marra and husband Donald, Joseph Santoro and Christopher Santoro and wife Christina. Cherished grandfather of Samantha and Joseph Marra and Jessica, Gianna, Joseph and Jake Santoro. Dear brother of Cathy Jo DeCandia He is also survived by his beloved feline fur baby, Cleo and canine fur baby Romeo.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, October 7, 2019, 3-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories in Washington Township, NJ. Flowers or donations to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
