Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simone Adrian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simone Rose Adrian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simone Rose Adrian Obituary
Simone Rose Adrian

Shelburne - Simone Rose Adrian, passed away, on February 12, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center very shortly after a fall at her home in Shelburne, Vermont.

On and off, for over 40 years, Mrs. Adrian taught elementary school in the New Jersey public schools and most recently at the Jewish Day School, Yavneh Academy in Paramus where she was beloved for her interactive teaching style and collegiality by students and facility alike.

Simone grew-up in New York, New York and Irvington, New Jersey and was a member of the Douglass College Class of 1959.

A member of Temple Israel in Ridgewood, New Jersey for many years, Simone served as an integral member of the synagogue's community.

Simone is survived her daughter Lauren Davis and son-in-law Bryan Davis and their children Tyler and Alexa of Williston, Vermont; and her son Ed Adrian and daughter-in-law Jen Adrian and their children Elsa and Henry of Burlington, Vermont.

Funeral Services will be held at the Louis Suburban Jewish Chapels, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, New Jersey at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -