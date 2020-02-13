|
|
Simone Rose Adrian
Shelburne - Simone Rose Adrian, passed away, on February 12, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center very shortly after a fall at her home in Shelburne, Vermont.
On and off, for over 40 years, Mrs. Adrian taught elementary school in the New Jersey public schools and most recently at the Jewish Day School, Yavneh Academy in Paramus where she was beloved for her interactive teaching style and collegiality by students and facility alike.
Simone grew-up in New York, New York and Irvington, New Jersey and was a member of the Douglass College Class of 1959.
A member of Temple Israel in Ridgewood, New Jersey for many years, Simone served as an integral member of the synagogue's community.
Simone is survived her daughter Lauren Davis and son-in-law Bryan Davis and their children Tyler and Alexa of Williston, Vermont; and her son Ed Adrian and daughter-in-law Jen Adrian and their children Elsa and Henry of Burlington, Vermont.
Funeral Services will be held at the Louis Suburban Jewish Chapels, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, New Jersey at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 16, 2020.