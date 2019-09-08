|
Skip (Charles) Sedore
Craftsbury, VT - Skip (Charles) Sedore, of Craftsbury, VT, passed away on August 24th, 2019 at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, VT. Skip waited 18 years to be with Peggy Sedore, the love of his life, who predeceased him in 2001. Skip was the father of 3 boys and 3 girls: sons, Timothy Sedore and Diane Bauman, of Wanaque NJ, James and Susan Sedore of Englewood, Fl, Thomas and Lisa Sedore, of Craftsbury VT ; and daughters, Patricia Sedore Moore and Thomas Bradley, of Wanaque, NJ, Jean and Roy Pieczarka, of Clifton, NJ, (both predeceased), and Betsy and Michael Milo, of Lodi, NJ. Skip enjoyed his time with his 16 loving grandchildren, and 13 (soon
to be 14) great grandchildren. Skip, known as Charlie in the business world, worked for many years as a self-employed Embroidery Designer, who designed lace and embroidery for the NYC Garment Industry from his office in Ridgefield Park, NJ. Skip and Peg raised their family in the mountains and lakes of Ringwood, located in Northern Jersey. He later moved to Craftsbury, Vermont to retire with his wife, and subsequently took up his longtime dream of becoming a cartoonist for local magazines and papers. He was a humble, yet, astounding artist, and that
gene has been passed to many in the family, keeping his legacy alive. He also loved music,and worked at developing into a famous kitchen banjo player for years. He played at the Bobbin Mill in the Northeast Kingdom, which eventually resulted in performances and gigs with musicians/friends at some local venues. He loved entertaining the Seniors at local assisted living and nursing homes, performing for most much younger than him. Skip's sense of humor entertained the masses, and he was surely loved in both his hometown in Ringwood, NJ, and his final resting place in Craftsbury, Vt. His family will genuinely miss his wit and sense of humor, as it
was those special moments we all looked forward to. So local Folks, if you would like to join the family for some reminiscing and fun stories, or possibly just look at some of his cartoons, which he left many, many for our pleasure and enjoyment, know that we are having a Celebration of Life for Skip at the Blackbird Bar and Bistro, 1037 South Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, VT 05826 on Saturday October 26th, 2019 between 2:00-5:00 pm for family, friends, and community. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.