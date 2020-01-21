Services
Elmwood Park - Slave Josevski, 85, of Elmwood Park, died on Friday January 17th, 2020. Born in Macedonia, he's been a resident of Elmwood Park for many years. He worked for Nabisco in Fair Lawn and previous to Nabisco, he worked for Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park.

Beloved husband of Dilba (nee Cvetanovski), loving father of Jimi Josevski, Liljana Spidle & Elizabeth Beiske, dear brother of Bolilko Josevski & Rada Ilievski

Visiting Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. Funeral Service St. Nikola Macedonian Church, Totowa 10:00 a.m. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
