Slavko Mladjenovic
Port St. Lucie - Mladjenovic, Slavko, 70 of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formely of Ridgefield on October 8 2019 Beloved Husband of Loredana (nee Nicolich). Devoted Father of Jenny Rumora (Tomislav), Jason (Mary Perfetti) and David (Mija). Dear Brother of Paul (Frances). Adored grandfather of Elizabeth, Petar, Ana and Elle. Loving Brother-in-law of Nadia & John Picinich & Nevio & Stella Nicolich, Cherished Son-in-law of Maria, Nicolich. Born in Susak, Croatia, came to the US in 1963 lived in Hoboken, Allendale, Ridgefield and last 2 yrs in Florida. He was former owner of an Apparel Company in West New York, Visit on Sunday 4 to 8 pm at Konopka Funeral Home, North Bergen Funeral Mass Monday Oct 14 2019 at Epiphany Church, Cliffside Park, Entombment, Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview Donations to Helping Hands For Susak