Slawka Skala
Clifton - Slawka Skala (Biszczak), 88, of Clifton passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Skala. Loving mother of Irene Lesiw & her late huband Bohdan Lesiw, Michael Skala & his wife Susan and the late John P. Skala. Cherished grandmother of Bohdan, Adrian & Victoria
Mrs. Skala was born in Banica, Lemkivschyna, Western Ukraine and came to the US in 1963 settling in Passaic before moving to Clifton in 1972. She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church- Passaic. Mrs. Skala was employed by Tru-bilt and Hoffman La Roche retiring in 1988.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Monday at 9:15AM.then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 AM. Interment Holy Spirit Ukrainian Cemetery - Hamptonburg, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-7 PM. Parastas Sunday 3PM www.marroccos.com