Socorro Maldonado
Suffern - Socorro Maldonado (nee Ortiz), of Suffern, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 65 years. Vice President of finance for Avison Young in Morristown, NJ. Beloved wife of Frank Maldonado. Devoted mother of Desiree Mitchell and her husband Roy, and Marcus Maldonado. Cherished grandmother of Sophia and Hudson. Dearest sister of Altagracia Ortiz, Rose Ippolito, Nelson Ortiz, and the late Carmen Ortiz, Margaret Carlo, Jaime Ortiz, and Matilda Ortiz. The funeral service will be held 10AM on Thursday, January 16th at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8PM. Vorheesingwersen.com