Socrates Gutierrez
Saddle Brook - GUTIERREZ, Socrates "Cosme", age 74, of Saddle Brook, died on May 15, 2020. Born and resided in Antofagasta, Chile for 23 years, he emigrated to the United States living in Garfield 23 years settling in Saddle Brook 28 years ago. He owned and operated SCG Homes in Garfield for many years until 2010, and he owned and operated Christian's Steak and Grill in Garfield for the past 20 years. Cosme is predeceased by parents and a brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Bozena (nee Zimon), 2 beloved children, Christian and Alexandra Gutierrez, and a brother, Julio Gutierrez. All services were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077) with his interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 21, 2020.