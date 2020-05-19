Socrates Gutierrez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Socrates's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Socrates Gutierrez

Saddle Brook - GUTIERREZ, Socrates "Cosme", age 74, of Saddle Brook, died on May 15, 2020. Born and resided in Antofagasta, Chile for 23 years, he emigrated to the United States living in Garfield 23 years settling in Saddle Brook 28 years ago. He owned and operated SCG Homes in Garfield for many years until 2010, and he owned and operated Christian's Steak and Grill in Garfield for the past 20 years. Cosme is predeceased by parents and a brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Bozena (nee Zimon), 2 beloved children, Christian and Alexandra Gutierrez, and a brother, Julio Gutierrez. All services were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077) with his interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved