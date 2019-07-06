Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church
Lodi - Sofia De Turo (nee Mendez), 90, of Lodi on July 4, 2019. Born in Puerto Rico, she came to the United States in 1952 and settled in Lodi 59 years ago. She was a homemaker and a parishioner of St Francis de Sales Church. Beloved wife of the late Mauro. Devoted mother of Michael and wife Jenine of Hewitt, Mauro, Jr. and wife Michelle of Lillian, TX and the late Diane Fortuna. Loving grandmother of Tiffany, Sabrina, Rebecca, Danielle and Isabella.

Dear sister of Luis Felipe and seven deceased brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private Cremation to follow. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
