Boca Raton, FL - Kugler, Sol D. left us on August 9, 2020 at the age of 92.



Sol is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Norma; 4 children, Iva, Mark, Adam & Seth; daughters-in-law, Jane and Robin; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.



Sol was born February of 1928 in Brooklyn, NY and raised in West New York and Union City, NJ. He married his loving wife, Norma, in 1949 and in 1959 settled in Tenafly, NJ.



Sol graduated from Rutgers University in 1949. He was the recipient of a Rutgers' Edgar Bacon Scholarship for journalism and in gratitude has now created and funds a scholarship to benefit others. In 1952, Sol was drafted into the Marines where he was assigned to Camp LeJeune



Sol was smart, industrious and an incredibly hard worker. He formed Globe Mortgage Company in 1958. It proved to be a very wise and profitable decision; he remained there until his retirement in 1987.



After retiring Sol and Norma moved to Boca Raton, FL and wintered in Lenox, MA.



He served as president of both Alpine CC in Demarest, NJ and the Tri-County Golf Association in NJ. Sol was also active in the Boy Scouts, Amvets and served on several boards at Boca West CC in Florida. He was an avid golfer and a lifelong fan of the New York Giants.



Sol was in every sense the patriarch who was well respected by his community, friends and family. Grandpa Sol enjoyed spending time with family and instilled those values in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every December, he took the entire family on a trip to celebrate his and Norma's wedding anniversary. Most recently, his clan of 23 celebrated their 70th anniversary in December 2019.



Sol was larger than life, gregarious, generous, philanthropic, and loved his family dearly. He will be missed greatly.









