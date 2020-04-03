|
Sol Jassem
Fair Lawn - Sol Jassem of Fair Lawn New Jersey passed away at 101 years old on April 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, two brothers and three sisters. He was married to Estelle Kneeter for 75 years. He graduated from St. Johns University. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He owned several retail stores in New York City. After he retired he worked for Weichert Realty. He is survived by his daughter Susan and son-in-law Barry Winston, granddaughter Fay, and grandson Daniel and wife Sonia. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.