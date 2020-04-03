Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
More Obituaries for Sol Jassem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sol Jassem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sol Jassem Obituary
Sol Jassem

Fair Lawn - Sol Jassem of Fair Lawn New Jersey passed away at 101 years old on April 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, two brothers and three sisters. He was married to Estelle Kneeter for 75 years. He graduated from St. Johns University. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He owned several retail stores in New York City. After he retired he worked for Weichert Realty. He is survived by his daughter Susan and son-in-law Barry Winston, granddaughter Fay, and grandson Daniel and wife Sonia. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -