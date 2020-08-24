1/
Sol Solomon
Sol Solomon

Clifton - January 28, 1930-August 23, 2020

Sol Solomon of Clifton, NJ. age 90. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Solomon. Cherished father of Terri Solomon Topaz (Howard Topaz) and Brenda Solomon. Adored grandfather of Richard (Heidi) Topaz and Jonathan Topaz, and great-grandfather of Spencer and Aiden Topaz. Devoted uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend. Proud member and retired business agent of Glaziers Local Union 235.

Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to either Project Find, Attn: Kathy Fitzgibbons, 160 West 71st Street, 2F, New York, NY 10023, or www.projectfind.org; or the ACLU, www.aclu.org.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
