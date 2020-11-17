Sondra Ellis
Township of Washington - ELLIS, Sondra, 85, of Township Of Washington, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020. Sondra is survived by her daughter Susan Cochran (Jeffrey); her grandchildren Robert (Allison), William (Lynn), Sarah and Emily as well as her great-grandchildren Thomas, David, Grace, Charles, Henry, Hannah and Olivia. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, her son Robert and her great-grandson Robbie. Sondra was very active in her community; owning and operating Plaza Pet World and Jean Junction, on top of working as a teacher for Dumont school district and the Township Of Washington Recreation department and was a longstanding member in the Township Of Washington Women's Club. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Saturday, November 21st from 2-5PM with a Celebration of life and faith at 4PM with private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Sondra's name to the SUDC Foundation, 1010 Eisenhower Pkwy, Suite 300, Roseland, NJ 07068 or at SUDC.Org/Donate
or Bonfire.com/sudc-robbie/
.