1/
Sondra Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sondra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sondra Ellis

Township of Washington - ELLIS, Sondra, 85, of Township Of Washington, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020. Sondra is survived by her daughter Susan Cochran (Jeffrey); her grandchildren Robert (Allison), William (Lynn), Sarah and Emily as well as her great-grandchildren Thomas, David, Grace, Charles, Henry, Hannah and Olivia. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, her son Robert and her great-grandson Robbie. Sondra was very active in her community; owning and operating Plaza Pet World and Jean Junction, on top of working as a teacher for Dumont school district and the Township Of Washington Recreation department and was a longstanding member in the Township Of Washington Women's Club. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Saturday, November 21st from 2-5PM with a Celebration of life and faith at 4PM with private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Sondra's name to the SUDC Foundation, 1010 Eisenhower Pkwy, Suite 300, Roseland, NJ 07068 or at SUDC.Org/Donate or Bonfire.com/sudc-robbie/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved