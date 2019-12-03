Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sondra Hope Klein Obituary
Sondra Hope Klein

Lyndhurst - Sondra Hope Klein 80 years old of Lyndhurst, NJ on December 3, 2019. Sondra was pre-deceased by her loving parents Frances and Nathan Winner and her dear sister Doveen Abramowitz. She is survived by her devoted children Andrea [Bruce) Grundt, Karen (Roy) Paret and Paul Klein, her adoring grandchildren Danielle, Brian, Samantha and Zachary, her best friend Maddy Brown, her nieces and nephew, her great nieces and nephews. Service 11AM Thursday, December 5th at Gutterman and Musicant, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ. I lieu of flowers please direct memorial contributions to www.jakes-team.com. For shiva information please contact the funeral home.
