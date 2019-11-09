|
Sonia Alice Takoushian
Pompton Plains - Sonia Alice (Mooradian) Takoushian, 94 of Pompton Plains, NJ died peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, with family by her side. She was married to the late John Takoushian for 54 years residing in Teaneck, NJ for all of their married life.
Sonia was born in Providence, RI on Sep 21st, 1925 to Abraham and Vehanoush (Gulian) Mooradian. She grew up in Providence with her late brother Archie and late sister Elizabeth Gasparian. Sonia leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Sonia was very active in the Armenian community. In Providence, she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir at St. Sahag & St. Mesrob Armenian Church. After her marriage, she moved to Teaneck, NJ and was active in several Armenian churches and organizations. Sonia was an executive with the New York Home for the Aged in Emerson, NJ for several decades. She was also a 'matron' of the Daughters of Vartan.
Friends and family will be welcomed at St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn on Monday, November 11th from 10AM- 12PM. The Daughters of Vartan will have a service at 12PM at the church, followed by a funeral service at 12:30PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sonia's name to St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410.