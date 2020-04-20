|
|
Sonia Mae Turnamian
Englewood - Sonia Mae Turnamian, Woodcliff Lake, NJ - May 2, 1924 - April 17, 2020
Sonia Turnamian, nee Tefank, formerly of Englewood, NJ, Fort Lee, NJ and Naples, FL, died at the age of 95. Born in Union City, NJ, the youngest daughter of the late Hagop and Bertha Tefank, she grew up in Weehawken, NJ. Sonia's early passion was music and she was an ardent violin player. Sonia was the first member of her family to attend college and earned a bachelor's degree in Education from New York University. While attending college, she especially enjoyed working at Lord and Taylors' flagship store in Manhattan, where she met many designers and developed a lifelong love of fashion. After graduating from NYU, she worked briefly as a music teacher in NJ and married Richard Michael Turnamian in the Blizzard of 1947. She was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2007.
Together, Sonia and Richard were founding members of the St. Thomas Armenian Church of Tenafly, NJ where Sonia spent many years donating her time, planning and organizing fundraisers for the church. Later in life, she worked in the family's aerospace business and cherished her weekly Bridge game with dear friends. Sonia enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends, seeing new places, and experiencing new cultures. She kept meticulous notes on all of her travels and indulged in her love of art. Sonia also had a passion for health and fitness. She exercised daily and maintained a healthy lifestyle throughout her life; enjoyed playing tennis, swimming and biking. Sonia was also known for certain sayings and words of wisdom that she'd share with her family and friends. One of her favorite sayings was, "Everything happens for a reason."
She is survived by her son Michael of Naples, FL., her daughter Ellen and her husband Daniel of Oradell, NJ, and Jeanne of Cape Coral, FL. She was an adoring grandmother to Jaclyn and Tiffany Malloy, and Amie (Kechejian) Apelian and Jennifer (Kechejian) Moore, several great-grandchildren and one loving dog named Junior, whom she referred to as "an angel".
All burial arrangements are private. A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Armenian Presbyterian Church, 140 Forest Ave, Paramus NJ 07652; The Armenian American Health Professionals Organization P.O. Box 645 Far Hills, NJ 07931; 22512 Gateway Center Dr. P.O. Box 1952 Clarksburg, MD 20871.