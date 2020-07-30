Sonia Tashjian



Paramus - Sonia Tashjian (nee Ekizian) was born in Jounieh, Lebanon in 1929 to parents Hampartzoum & Haigouhi (nee Karagosian) Ekizian who were born in Chomachlou & Yozgrat Turkey, respectively. Her father had emigrated to New York prior to World War I to earn money for his family. Her mother survived the Armenian Genocide by walking in persistent peril through the Syrian desert reaching a refugee camp in Aleppo, Syria, where Hampartsoum had rescued his two surviving children, Garabed and Turvandah. He married Haigouhi and together they had four children, Margaret, Youghaper, Sonia, and Hagop. Sonia was predeceased by all her siblings.



Sonia emigrated to New York in 1937 at the age of 8 with her parents and siblings. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Bronx, NY. She married the love of her life, Martin Sonny Tashjian in 1951 before Sonny was deployed to Korea. They had four sons: Douglas, Glenn, Craig, and Roger. Sadly, Sonny died in 1981 from Leukemia. At the time of Sonny's death, Craig was 18 and about to start college, Roger was 15. With her well known strong will and determination, Sonia re-entered the workforce and managed to send her two youngest sons to Lehigh University.



Sonny and Sonia were among the founding families of St. Thomas Armenian Church in Tenafly, NJ. She later became an active member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn, NJ where she was a member of the women's guild for 30 years. Sonia's faith in God and never give up spirit got her got her through several illnesses, including her final battle with COVID-19 and its aftermath. She died peacefully the morning of July 29th.



Sonia was blessed with Sons and Daughter in Laws: Douglas and Christina, Glenn and Maureen, Craig and Muriel, Roger and Jennifer; Grandchildren: Nicholas, Michael, Dana, Tara, Jared, Aline, Julian, Mathew, and Olivia; Step Grand Daughter Natalie, Great Grandchildren Rylee and Leah; Sister in Law Jeanette Ekizian; Nieces Marian Rejebian, Stephanie Balint, Laura Ekizian; and nephew Christopher Ekizian.



The funeral will be private. She will be interred at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Martin Sonny and Sonia Tashjian endowment funds at either St. Leon Armenian Church or St. Nersess Armenian Seminary.









