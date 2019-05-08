|
Sonya Cahill
Mahwah - Sonya Marie Cahill passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 after bravely fighting a brief battle with multiple myeloma, a cancerous blood disorder. Sonya was born December, 1950 in Jersey City. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Verna and Mike and sister Gloria. She was raised in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York. After graduating from Christ the King High School in Middle Village, NY, she earned her undergraduate degree in teaching English and Reading from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Sonya is survived by her loving husband, Jack Cahill, who she married in 1972. Together they had three children: son John, his wife Kim and their son Aidan; son Michael, his wife Christina, and their daughter Clara; and daughter Meghan, her husband Alex, and their two children, Connor and Hailey. She is also survived by her brother, Michael and numerous relatives. She devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother, originally in Tenafly and for the last 22 years in Mahwah. Sonya cherished time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling, dining out, going to Broadway shows and museums. Warm memories abound with family, friends, nieces and nephews who she loved and admired throughout the years. She will be greatly missed by all. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home www.vpgf.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to https://donate3.cancer.org