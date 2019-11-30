Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Franklin Lakes - Sonya Maletsky, 86, of Franklin Lakes, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Sonya was born on October 16, 1933 to Milan and Marija (Celar) Kerkez near Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia. Following graduation, Sonya worked as a medical secretary to the top surgeon, Dr. Rosich, of the University Hospital in Novi Sad, Yugoslavia. In 1968, Sonya came to this country with her brother, Dragon, and became employed as an operator for Nabisco of Fair Lawn, NJ. In 1971, Sonya met Albert Maletsky, and one year later, they wed on July 8, 1972. In 1976, after studying very hard, Sonya proudly became a U.S. citizen. Sonya will be remembered as a dedicated and loyal wife, and a loving and caring grandmother and aunt. Sonya is predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Mara, Smeila, and Perka, and her brother, Dragon. She is survived by her loving husband, Albert, of 47 years, her sister, Nada, her stepdaughter, Valerie Tjaden, her beloved niece and nephew, Lanya and Clint Kerkez, her grandchildren, Michael and Rebecca Tjaden, and her great-granddaughter, Willow Tjaden. The family will greet friends from 2 - 4 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 (TODAY) at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Interment will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
