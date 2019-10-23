Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George's Greek Orthodox Church
Clifton, NJ
Resources
Sophie A. (Butler) Mattheou Obituary
Sophie A. (Butler) Mattheou

Sophie A. (Butler) Mattheou, 78, of Passaic passed away on October 20, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Jersey City, Dover, and Long Island, before settling in Passaic for 45 years.

A devoted lifelong member of St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, Clifton, Sophie was nurse for many years before working as the office manager for her late husband's medical practice, Chris Mattheou M.D.P.A., Passaic.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Chris Mattheou who passed away in 2016. Devoted mother of Constantine "Tino" Mattheou of Denville, Peter Mattheou of Woodland Park, Anna Mayman and her husband Thomas of Delray Beach, FL and Katherine Flacche and her husband Matthew of Marlton. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren.

Funeral service Saturday 9:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 11 AM at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, Clifton. Entombment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Friday 5-7 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
