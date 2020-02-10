Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Bodnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Bodnar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie Bodnar Obituary
Sophie Bodnar

Garfield - BODNAR, Sophie (nee Mueller), age 80, of Garfield, died on February 6, 2020. Born in Neuses, Bavaria, Germany, she lived there 23 years emigrating to the US in 1962. She then resided in Clifton before settling in Garfield 37 years ago. Sophie worked 30 years at Nabisco in Fair Lawn retiring in 2005, was a member of the Garfield AARP and Golden Agers, was an animal activist, and a benefactor to all veteran groups and children's charities. She is predeceased by her husband, John in 2003, and several brothers and sisters. Sophie is survived by two children, Ute Mueller (Karen Hastings) and Ingrid Reus, four grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, Stephen, and Devi, three great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Lisa Gabrich (Bruno), Ludwig Mueller, and Hans Mueller. A Memorial Mass will be 11 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The or . The Bodnar family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -