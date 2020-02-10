|
|
Sophie Bodnar
Garfield - BODNAR, Sophie (nee Mueller), age 80, of Garfield, died on February 6, 2020. Born in Neuses, Bavaria, Germany, she lived there 23 years emigrating to the US in 1962. She then resided in Clifton before settling in Garfield 37 years ago. Sophie worked 30 years at Nabisco in Fair Lawn retiring in 2005, was a member of the Garfield AARP and Golden Agers, was an animal activist, and a benefactor to all veteran groups and children's charities. She is predeceased by her husband, John in 2003, and several brothers and sisters. Sophie is survived by two children, Ute Mueller (Karen Hastings) and Ingrid Reus, four grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, Stephen, and Devi, three great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Lisa Gabrich (Bruno), Ludwig Mueller, and Hans Mueller. A Memorial Mass will be 11 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The or . The Bodnar family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com