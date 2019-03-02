Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Bresnak-Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie (Cherepko) Bresnak-Novak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophie (Cherepko) Bresnak-Novak Obituary
Sophie (Cherepko) Bresnak-Novak

Garfield - Sophie (Cherepko) Bresnak-Novak, 94, of Garfield passed away on February 26, 2019. Born in Brockton, PA, she lived in Passaic and Arizona before moving to Garfield. Sophie was a line worker for Nevins, Clifton, for over 17 years before retiring in 1986. Sophie also worked as an Aide at Beth Israel Hospital, Passaic, and enjoyed crocheting blankets for everyone.

Beloved wife of the late James H. Novak who passed away in 1990. Devoted mother of Debra Shaver and her husband Steven of Garfield, the late Thomas Bresnak, and Diana Berlen, and Joann Salerno. Loving grandmother of Brian Mistretta and his wife Cheryl of TN, Nicholas Bresnak and his wife Nancy of NJ, Jennifer VanSchoych and her husband Ken of CO, and April Salerno of AZ. Cherished great grandmother of Amber, Christopher and Kaitlyn. Dear sister of Olga Ferenchick of Pottsville, PA, the late Mary Meola, Michael Cherepko, Anna Lysek, and Helen Rockett.

Visiting Sunday 3-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation will be private. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now