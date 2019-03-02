|
|
Sophie (Cherepko) Bresnak-Novak
Garfield - Sophie (Cherepko) Bresnak-Novak, 94, of Garfield passed away on February 26, 2019. Born in Brockton, PA, she lived in Passaic and Arizona before moving to Garfield. Sophie was a line worker for Nevins, Clifton, for over 17 years before retiring in 1986. Sophie also worked as an Aide at Beth Israel Hospital, Passaic, and enjoyed crocheting blankets for everyone.
Beloved wife of the late James H. Novak who passed away in 1990. Devoted mother of Debra Shaver and her husband Steven of Garfield, the late Thomas Bresnak, and Diana Berlen, and Joann Salerno. Loving grandmother of Brian Mistretta and his wife Cheryl of TN, Nicholas Bresnak and his wife Nancy of NJ, Jennifer VanSchoych and her husband Ken of CO, and April Salerno of AZ. Cherished great grandmother of Amber, Christopher and Kaitlyn. Dear sister of Olga Ferenchick of Pottsville, PA, the late Mary Meola, Michael Cherepko, Anna Lysek, and Helen Rockett.
Visiting Sunday 3-6 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Cremation will be private. www.ShookFH.com