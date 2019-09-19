Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Sophie Caufield Obituary
Sophie Caufield

North Bergen - Caufield, Sophie, 86, of North Bergen, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 17, 2019 at her daughter's home in Maywood.

Loving wife to Arthur, who predeceased her, loving mother to Dennis and his wife Dorothy Caufield, and Allison and her husband Jack Spaulding, and, cherished grandmother to Jackie and Kristen. She was also a loving parent to grand dogs Ralphie and Daisy and great grand dog Farley.

Friends and family may come to pay their respects Friday 5:30pm - 8:30pm at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Gathering at 10:30am for funeral service at 11:15am at the Blackley Funeral Home, with graveside prayers and repast luncheon to follow.
