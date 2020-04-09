Resources
Tenafly - Chagaris, Sophie (nee Politis), 100, of Tenafly on April 7, 2020. Born and raised in New Bedford, Mass., she was the oldest of 12. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Thomas J., Theodore, and Diana Chimicles. Loving grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of three. She was a homemaker and raised a family. Her late husband, James, was an owner of the Clinton Inn Motor Hotel in Tenafly. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was a member of Metropolitan Cathedral St. John the Theologian, Tenafly, of which she and her husband's family were instrumental in its establishment. Memorial Service to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 353 E. Clinton Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670 would be appreciated.
