Sophie (Silvestro) Giacose


1923 - 2019
Sophie (Silvestro) Giacose Obituary
Sophie (nee Silvestro) Giacose

Wyckoff - formerly of Clifton, passed away Nov. 17, 2019. Memorial visiting will be held on Friday, December 13 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton followed by a committal at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Community Options/Red Ribbon Academy (Sophie's granddaughter Katelyn's program), Community Options/Red Ribbon Academy, 506 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470. Please visit www.bizub.com for full obituary.
