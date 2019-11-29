|
Sophie (nee Silvestro) Giacose
Wyckoff - formerly of Clifton, passed away Nov. 17, 2019. Memorial visiting will be held on Friday, December 13 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton followed by a committal at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Community Options/Red Ribbon Academy (Sophie's granddaughter Katelyn's program), Community Options/Red Ribbon Academy, 506 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470. Please visit www.bizub.com for full obituary.