Sophie Kochanski
Cliffside Park - Sophie Kochanski (nee Zagleski) 93 of Cliffside Park formerly of Little Ferry died peacefully at home on January 19, 2020.
She is the beloved wife of the late Edward Kochanski, former Councilman of Cliffside Park (2007). Devoted & loving mother to Diane Kochanski and the late Cynthia Melazzo (2016) and her son-in-law the late Anthony Melazzo (2012). She is predeceased by her sisters Frances Lipka, Johanna Zyvurnie & her brothers John, Walter, Stephen, & Jeff Zagleski. She leaves behind many nieces & nephews.
Sophie worked 32 years for N.J. Bell Telephone Company as an information operator and payroll supervisor. She is a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers and the ladies auxiliary of the former Polish American Democratic Club. She is a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church. The most important part of Sophie's life was her family. She will always be remembered for her sweet and gentle manner, her faith, her Polish cooking, and the great family holiday parties.
Visiting hours on Thursday January 23 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave. North Bergen, NJ. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 9034 Barr Place North Bergen. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Sophie's memory.