Sophie "Tory" L. Stagg (nee Lasica), 93, of Kingwood Township, died on Sunday February 16th, 2020. Born in Garfield, she was raised in East Paterson (Elmwood Park) before settling in Kingwood Township for the past 40 years. She was the co owner with her late husband Edson Nicholas Stagg of Stagg Farms in Hasbrouck Heights and the Stagg Farm & Greenhouses in Kingwood Township. She later worked for 20 years as a caregiver at the Hunterdon Developmental Center.
Beloved wife of the late Edson Nicholas Stagg, loving mother of Edson Emil "Duke" and his wife Claire of Carlstadt and Jessica Morgan and her husband G. Byron Morgan II of Harrisburg, devoted grandmother of Mary Kay Reber and her husband Damian, Emma Marie Stagg and the late Christopher Luke Morgan, proud great grandmother of Mason & Makayla Reber.
Visiting Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested for or St. Jude Children's RFesearch Hospital would be appreciated in Sophie's memory.
