Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Stagg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie L. "Tory" Stagg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie L. "Tory" Stagg Obituary
Sophie "Tory" L. Stagg (nee Lasica), 93, of Kingwood Township, died on Sunday February 16th, 2020. Born in Garfield, she was raised in East Paterson (Elmwood Park) before settling in Kingwood Township for the past 40 years. She was the co owner with her late husband Edson Nicholas Stagg of Stagg Farms in Hasbrouck Heights and the Stagg Farm & Greenhouses in Kingwood Township. She later worked for 20 years as a caregiver at the Hunterdon Developmental Center.

Beloved wife of the late Edson Nicholas Stagg, loving mother of Edson Emil "Duke" and his wife Claire of Carlstadt and Jessica Morgan and her husband G. Byron Morgan II of Harrisburg, devoted grandmother of Mary Kay Reber and her husband Damian, Emma Marie Stagg and the late Christopher Luke Morgan, proud great grandmother of Mason & Makayla Reber.

Visiting Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for or St. Jude Children's RFesearch Hospital would be appreciated in Sophie's memory.

www.patrickjconte.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -