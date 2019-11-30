|
Sophie "The Soph" M. Vasquez
Lodi - Sophie "The Soph" M. Vasquez (nee Pera), 76, of Lodi on October 10, 2019. Born in Passaic she grew up in Elmwood Park settling in Lodi 10 years ago. Before retiring she was a bartender at Reds Bar in Passaic. She was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. Sophie lived for her grandchildren and loved to talk to her family and friends daily on the phone and adored Tommy of the Duprees. She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Angela Pera. Beloved wife of the late Valentine. Devoted mother of Edward C. Thomas and wife Donna of Riverview, FL and Lori Ann Lenhart and husband Paul of Glenwood. Loving grandmother of Bambette Thomas, Michael Joseph Bowie, Paul Lenhart, Jr., William Giangeruso, IV, Edward Charles Thomas, III, Brittney Marie Lenhart, Raymond Lee Giangeruso and great grandson Connor Paul Lenhart. Dear sister of Loretta Warchol and Dolores Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10 AM - 11 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private inurnment will follow. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com