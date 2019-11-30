Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie M. "The Soph" Vasquez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie M. "The Soph" Vasquez Obituary
Sophie "The Soph" M. Vasquez

Lodi - Sophie "The Soph" M. Vasquez (nee Pera), 76, of Lodi on October 10, 2019. Born in Passaic she grew up in Elmwood Park settling in Lodi 10 years ago. Before retiring she was a bartender at Reds Bar in Passaic. She was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. Sophie lived for her grandchildren and loved to talk to her family and friends daily on the phone and adored Tommy of the Duprees. She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Angela Pera. Beloved wife of the late Valentine. Devoted mother of Edward C. Thomas and wife Donna of Riverview, FL and Lori Ann Lenhart and husband Paul of Glenwood. Loving grandmother of Bambette Thomas, Michael Joseph Bowie, Paul Lenhart, Jr., William Giangeruso, IV, Edward Charles Thomas, III, Brittney Marie Lenhart, Raymond Lee Giangeruso and great grandson Connor Paul Lenhart. Dear sister of Loretta Warchol and Dolores Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10 AM - 11 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private inurnment will follow. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -