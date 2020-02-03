Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Mass of Resurrection at St. Stephen's RC Church
86 Martin St
Paterson, NJ
Resources
Sophie Pohl


1926 - 2020
Sophie Pohl Obituary
Sophie Pohl

Wyckoff - Sophie W. (nee Guzik) Pohl, 93, formerly of Totowa Borough, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J., who passed away in 1963. Devoted sister of Stella Cleaver of Phoenix, AZ. Predeceased by brothers, John, Edward, Adoph, Chester and sisters, Irene, Jane, Helen, Eleanor, Alice and Anna. Loving aunt of 25 nieces and nephews, Great Aunt to 38 and Great Grand Aunt to many. She was born to Stella (Zaleska) and Gabriel Guzik in Paterson.

Sophie retired in 1988 as Assistant Cashier from PNC Bank, formerly NJ Bank, NA. She was a member of Passaic County Chapter (AIB) American Institute of Banking, serving as President in 1977. She was a former parishioner of St. James RC Church, Totowa.

Visitation on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Please meet on Friday at 10:30 for a Mass of Resurrection at St. Stephen's RC Church, 86 Martin St., Paterson. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Christian Health Care Center Foundation, 301 Sicomac Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
