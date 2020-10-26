1/
Sophie Uhde
Sophie Uhde

Little Falls - Sophie Uhde, 66, of Little Falls, NJ. It is with great sadness that Sophie's family announces her passing after a brief illness, on Friday October 23, 2020. Sophie will be lovingly remembered by her mother Fanny Dunn; family and friends. She is predeceased by her father Charles Uhde, Jr., and her brother Charles Uhde 3rd. Sophie was a Trust Controller at Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC for the past 19 years. Sophie is a graduate of Penn State University. She had a passion for traveling, but her favorite vacations were at Disney! Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Wednesday, October 28, from 4-8PM. Committal service to be held at Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview, NJ on Thursday at 11AM.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
