Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spyros Soumilas Obituary
Spyros Soumilas

Carlstadt - Spyros Soumilas, 69, of Carlstadt for 26 years, passed away on December 12, 2019. Mr. Soumilas was born in Lefkas, Greece and came to the U.S.A. in 1968. For over 25 years, he was a computer specialist for NYC Transit Authority, retiring in 2013. Spyros enjoyed gardening, was well versed in philosophy and mathematics and would write about his childhood village in Greece for Facebook and various websites. Beloved husband of Muriel (nee Rohrig) Soumilas. Loving father of Daphne Soumilas. He is also survived by one sister and many cousins. Visitation will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
