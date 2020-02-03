|
Sr. Amelia Callegarin, FMA
Haledon - Sr. Amelia Callegarin, FMA, died peacefully on February 1, 2020, at the age of 88 at St. Joseph Provincial Center. A Salesian Sister for 66 years, Sr. Amelia arrived in the United States as a missionary soon after making her profession. She spent most of her life caring for the sick and infirm Sisters in North Haledon and Newton. She had a break from the infirmary in 1981, when she was sent to Canada in the role of Superior in Quebec and in New Brunswick. In December 2018, doctors gave her six months to live. Her response: "Let the Lord come when He wants, I am at peace."
The Sisters will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4 at St. Joseph Provincial Center, 655 Belmont Avenue, Haledon. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 PM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 PM. The interment will take place on Wednesday, February 5 at 8:30 AM at the Salesian Sisters Cemetery, 659 Belmont Avenue, N. Haledon.
